dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and $1,487.71 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,665,007 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00771546 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $6,132.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

