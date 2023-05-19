Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $131.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

