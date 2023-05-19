Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 858,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $93,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 512,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

