Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,280.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,086.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.