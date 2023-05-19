DEI Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $317.59 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00340977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

