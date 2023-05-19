Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Up to $370.52

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $370.52, but opened at $390.82. Deere & Company shares last traded at $371.33, with a volume of 3,043,400 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.87 and its 200 day moving average is $409.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

