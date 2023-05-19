Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $367.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $457.14.

Shares of DE stock opened at $370.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.87 and its 200 day moving average is $409.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

