Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

DE stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,129. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.81.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

