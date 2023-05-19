Decred Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $783,196.62 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Decred has a total market cap of $255.73 million and $783,196.62 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $17.10 or 0.00063716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00132396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028232 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 668.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,957,641 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

