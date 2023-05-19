Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $10.28 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $108.27 million and approximately $151,570.65 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $10.28 or 0.00038150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

