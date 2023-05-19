Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.95

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 4591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 618,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

