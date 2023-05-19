Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $160.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.23.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DRI opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.15. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

