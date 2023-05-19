Dana (NYSE:DAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 276,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dana’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Dana by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dana by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.