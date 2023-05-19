Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 28,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.75. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.56% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,314,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 212,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.