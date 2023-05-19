Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 2.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,226,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,429,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Cybin Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cybin by 133,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355,664 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Cybin by 35.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,280,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 602,614 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cybin in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Cybin in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company’s mission is to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Its goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens.

