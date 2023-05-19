CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,347. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

