CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

