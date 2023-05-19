CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,580 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,273,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $428.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

