CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 471 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 168,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. 5,095,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,679,223. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

