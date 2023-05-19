Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 288,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,211. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

