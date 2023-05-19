Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after acquiring an additional 300,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after buying an additional 5,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

