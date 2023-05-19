Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 6.0 %

CWK opened at $8.11 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 248.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,932,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,530,000 after buying an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,493.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.