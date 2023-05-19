Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.
CWK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 6.0 %
CWK opened at $8.11 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 248.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,932,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,530,000 after buying an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,493.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
