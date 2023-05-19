Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CURLF opened at $2.88 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

