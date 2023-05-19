Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.25.

NYSE CMI opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

