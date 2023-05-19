CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by SVB Securities

SVB Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CTIC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 0.1 %

CTIC opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

