CSFB Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$127.90 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.28. The company has a market cap of C$177.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.7275204 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

