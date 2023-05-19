CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $713.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $23.20.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $111,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.