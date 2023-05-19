Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.54 and last traded at $109.95. 689,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,597,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 412.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 903,214 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.