Critical Comparison: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) versus SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and SaverOne 2014’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CI&T alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.11 $24.39 million $0.18 19.45 SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 6.71 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CI&T and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 160.71%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CI&T beats SaverOne 2014 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Rating)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.