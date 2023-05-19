Critical Comparison: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Absci and Data Knights Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 0 5 0 2.67 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 662.71%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $5.75 million 18.98 -$104.90 million ($1.09) -1.08 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $340,000.00 $0.03 364.67

This table compares Absci and Data Knights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Data Knights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data Knights Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,593.76% -34.73% -29.87% Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35%

Risk & Volatility

Absci has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats Absci on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

