Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of CRESY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 115,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,429. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

