Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $73.71 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $73.71 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001236 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003691 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008471 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

