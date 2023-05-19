Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Head to Head Comparison

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Crédit Agricole pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Crédit Agricole pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Crédit Agricole and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 25.48% 6.38% 0.24% DNB Bank ASA 36.44% 11.37% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crédit Agricole and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 3 6 1 0 1.80 DNB Bank ASA 1 1 2 0 2.25

Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus price target of $10.99, suggesting a potential upside of 73.82%. DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 842.62%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Crédit Agricole.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crédit Agricole and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $25.08 billion 1.52 $5.73 billion $0.99 6.38 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.72 $2.95 billion N/A N/A

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Crédit Agricole on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Large customers segment operates in capital markets, investment banking, and financing activities. The Specialised Financial Services segment provides financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates and local authorities in France and abroad. The French Retail Banking-LCL segment offers a full range of banking products and services, together with asset management, insurance and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment encompasses international subsidiaries and equity investments that are mainly involved in Retail Banking. The Corporate Cen

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

