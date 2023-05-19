Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,755. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COYA Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

