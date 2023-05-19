Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,755. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51.
Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
