Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $41.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.
COVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Covestro Stock Performance
COVTY opened at $21.70 on Friday. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
