Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.05. 917,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,095. The company has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.89. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

