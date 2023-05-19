Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $361,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

