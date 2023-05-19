Corrado Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 190,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.75. 5,687,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

