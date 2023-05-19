Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,960 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. 18,745 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $513.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

