Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 4,479 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 26,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,331,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.55. 11,368,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

