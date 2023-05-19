Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 4,190 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.92. 25,071,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,417,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.