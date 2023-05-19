Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.63. 34,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,495. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average is $278.36.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.