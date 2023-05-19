Corrado Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,454. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

