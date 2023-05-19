Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

PFE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,435,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,476,625. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

