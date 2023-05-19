Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) by 220.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

