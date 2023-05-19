Corrado Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,139 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.14. 3,004,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,997. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $294.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

