Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 298785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.40 ($0.16).

Cornish Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 2.22.

About Cornish Metals

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, nickel, lithium, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

