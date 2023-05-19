Cormark Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.58 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 50.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE USA opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

