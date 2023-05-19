Contrasting Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athersys and Design Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Athersys alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $5.32 million 3.07 -$72.53 million ($6.48) -0.14 Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 1,697.96 -$63.31 million ($1.25) -5.58

Design Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athersys. Design Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys -1,362.14% N/A -193.59% Design Therapeutics N/A -20.73% -19.98%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Athersys and Design Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Athersys has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Athersys and Design Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 1 0 1 0 2.00 Design Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Athersys currently has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 563.84%. Design Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.30%. Given Athersys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Athersys is more favorable than Design Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Athersys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Athersys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.