Constitution Capital LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 6.9% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

